Railways on a green track—eyes 3GW renewable energy for ₹18k crore
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 7 min read 14 Feb 2026, 05:50 am IST
Summary
Indian Railways plans to invite bids for 3GW renewable energy projects worth ₹18,000 crore in FY27, under the behemoth's goal to become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030, while also significantly slashing its fuel costs.
New Delhi: In what will rank among the largest green energy tenders in the country, the Indian Railways plans to invite bids for 3 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects worth ₹18,000 crore in the next fiscal, according to two government officials aware of the development. The move is a part of the behemoth's playbook to become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030 while also significantly slashing its fuel costs.
