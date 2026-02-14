Railways on a green track—eyes 3GW renewable energy for ₹18k crore

“Whereas the targets appear like a good step, they may be difficult, if not impossible, to achieve. 1 MW of solar peak power (MWp) requires 5 acres of land or rooftops. For 20,000 MWp, that translates into 1 lakh acres. It may not be possible to count small parcels of land and rooftops and add up to that vast area, solar power farms are best located on contiguous areas of land, of say, 10-20 acres each. Scattering it over smaller plots increases the cost of cabling and electronics, apart from complicating maintenance and security," said Shubhranshu, former chief of Rail Wheel Plant, Bela. “I believe the remaining 1,000 MW will be wind energy. An average windmill has a peak power output of 2-3MW; 1,000 MW will require 300-500 windmills. Is the railways ready for it?"