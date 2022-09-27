Indian Railways makes 497 stations ‘divyangjan’ friendly

Indian Railways makes 497 stations ‘divyangjan’ friendly1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
Indian Railways is providing escalators at state capitals and cities having population more than 10 lakh or stations having footfall more than 25,000 per day.
The union government on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways has installed lifts and escalators at 497 stations across the country so far to provide ease of movement for ’divyangjans’ or persons with disabilities, aged and children.
Ministry of Railways said Indian Railways is providing escalators at state capitals and cities having population more than 10 lakh or stations having footfall more than 25,000 per day. So far, 1,090 escalators at 339 stations have been provided up to August 2022, the ministry added.
Indian Railways has been consistently trying to improve passenger amenities at various stations and provision of escalators and lifts at the railway platforms is a part of this and also a necessity in view of the ever increasing passenger volumes, it said.
Such facility would facilitate improvement at exit/entry of passengers and is a further step to improve passenger safety as well, the ministry added.