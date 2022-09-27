Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Indian Railways makes 497 stations ‘divyangjan’ friendly

Indian Railways makes 497 stations ‘divyangjan’ friendly

Indian Railways has been consistently trying to improve passenger amenities at various stations. (Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint)
1 min read . 05:17 PM ISTLivemint

Indian Railways is providing escalators at state capitals and cities having population more than 10 lakh or stations having footfall more than 25,000 per day.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways has installed lifts and escalators at 497 stations across the country so far to provide ease of movement for ’divyangjans’ or persons with disabilities, aged and children.

The union government on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways has installed lifts and escalators at 497 stations across the country so far to provide ease of movement for ’divyangjans’ or persons with disabilities, aged and children.

Ministry of Railways said Indian Railways is providing escalators at state capitals and cities having population more than 10 lakh or stations having footfall more than 25,000 per day. So far, 1,090 escalators at 339 stations have been provided up to August 2022, the ministry added.

Ministry of Railways said Indian Railways is providing escalators at state capitals and cities having population more than 10 lakh or stations having footfall more than 25,000 per day. So far, 1,090 escalators at 339 stations have been provided up to August 2022, the ministry added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Indian Railways has been consistently trying to improve passenger amenities at various stations and provision of escalators and lifts at the railway platforms is a part of this and also a necessity in view of the ever increasing passenger volumes, it said.

Such facility would facilitate improvement at exit/entry of passengers and is a further step to improve passenger safety as well, the ministry added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.