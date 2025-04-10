Economy
Railways to take up Mission Amrit Sarovar projects, convert burrowed areas alongside tracks to artificial ponds
Summary
- Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at addressing the issue of receding water tables across the country.
The government has roped in the Indian Railways to dig ponds along its tracks to aid Mission Amrit Sarovar, a project aimed at conserving water resources across the country, two people aware of the matter said.
