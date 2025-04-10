The government has roped in the Indian Railways to dig ponds along its tracks to aid Mission Amrit Sarovar, a project aimed at conserving water resources across the country, two people aware of the matter said.

The soil excavated to build these ponds can be used by the national transporter to build embankments to aid the faster laying of tracks and expand the rail network, one person said. The areas burrowed by the railways can be converted into Amrit Sarovar or artificial ponds.

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched in April 2022 with the goal of constructing or rejuvenating 75 ponds in each district, totalling 50,000 across the country. Each pond will be constructed on at least 1 acre of land with a water-holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic metres. More than 68,000 ponds have been completed as of January 2025, rejuvenating surface and groundwater availability in various regions.

The rural development ministry has now started the second phase of the mission and has identified 2,034 sites for constructing ponds. Also, work will be taken up to rejuvenate some ponds constructed earlier. The rural development ministry has asked the railways to develop some of the ponds, especially those that can come up along its existing or upcoming tracks.

“Though the railways have not been given a specific number of ponds for construction, the national transporter aims to build a substantial number over the next few years," the second person said. “All railway general managers have been asked to identify sites in their respective divisions so that the district administrations could be asked for permission for constructing the ponds."

The railways will choose the sites that not only help achieve the goal of water table rejuvenation but also aid it in infrastructure work, especially in building embankments for laying tracks, the second person added.

The ministry of railways did not respond to queries at the time of publishing.

Environmental sustainability

“This is a good initiative that could be win-win for the railways as it also addresses the major issue of soil needed for embankment construction," a former Railway Board member said on condition of anonymity. “Using or getting soil faced major environmental challenges, with permission for soil extraction tough to get."

Mission Amrit Sarovar has not only addressed immediate water needs but has also established sustainable water sources, symbolizing the government's commitment to long-term environmental sustainability and community well-being. Phase II of the mission is envisaged to continue with a renewed focus on ensuring water availability, with community participation (Jan Bhagidaari) at its core, and aims to strengthen climate resilience, foster ecological balance, and deliver lasting benefits for future generations, the government said in a circular.

Mission Amrit Sarovar work is being taken up by states and districts in conjunction with programmes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 15th Finance Commission Grants, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichayi Yojna sub-schemes such as the Watershed Development Component and Har Khetko Pani, besides those run by the states. Public contributions like crowdfunding and corporate social responsibility are also allowed for the work, the government said.

The railways may also be approached to construct artificial ponds in forest areas if such work is not feasible for the forest department. The government aims to construct a substantial number of new ponds by 15 August 2025, but the programme may be continued beyond this deadline with fresh targets.