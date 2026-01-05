The Indian Railways increased fares twice in this financial year—first in July and then in December, marking its most concerted effort in years to narrow losses from passenger services and ease the burden on freight users who have cross-subsidised passenger travel.
Mint Explainer | Why the Indian Railways increased passenger fares twice in FY26
SummaryIndian Railways has increased passenger fares twice in the fiscal year to address losses from passenger services and reduce freight user burdens. The hikes aim to improve financial sustainability while keeping fare increases modest and avoiding sudden shocks to travellers.
The Indian Railways increased fares twice in this financial year—first in July and then in December, marking its most concerted effort in years to narrow losses from passenger services and ease the burden on freight users who have cross-subsidised passenger travel.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More