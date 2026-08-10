Indian refiners brace for pricier crude after September as Russia sanctions loom

New Delhi: India’s state-run oil refiners are bracing for higher crude procurement costs and tighter availability as they prepare to buy oil for delivery after September amid the prospect of steep tariffs by the US on countries importing Russian crude, two people aware of the development said.
“State-owned refiners have supplies tied up for the next 50 days, so an impact of the bill is not expected immediately,” an executive with a refiner said, requesting anonymity. “Tenders are likely to be floated around mid-August for supplies beyond September. That, however, needs to be seen as to what is the availability and also the pricing.”