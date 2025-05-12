Retail inflation likely eased to 3.2% in April, shows Mint poll

India’s retail inflation is expected to have eased further to 3.2% in April, from 3.34% the previous month, according to a Mint poll of 21 economists. The continued softening in food prices has kept retail inflation below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4% since February.
If the projections prove correct, this would be the longest streak of continuous easing in inflation in at least the past five years.
Economists polled by Mint projected Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation would be in the range of 2.8-3.5% in April, with four of them expecting it to fall below 3%. The official data is scheduled to be released on 13 May.
"The moderation in inflation pressures is led by a continued month-on-month decline in food prices, albeit at a more moderate pace. Daily food prices show a continued decline in prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses," IDFCFirst Bank said in a note.
Food inflation, which accounts for 40% of the inflation basket, cooled to 2.69% in March, its lowest since November 2021. Vegetable inflation, which entered the deflation zone in February after recording double-digit growth in all but one month between November 2023 and January 2025, is mainly responsible for bringing the headline figure down.
Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, has been rising since January. It had been below 4% since December 2023, but rising commodity prices, especially that of gold, have pushed it beyond 4% in the past two months. Gold, a safe-haven asset, has been on a record-breaking spree this year amid rising geopolitical crises and is expected to put upward pressure on core inflation in April.
With inflation remaining below 4% and GDP growth expected to slow down amid global uncertainties owing to tariff-led disruptions, the RBI is largely expected to cut the policy repo rate by at least another 25 basis points in June.