Rupee at one-and-a-half-month highs on share gains, weak dollar

Rupee rose for a third straight session today, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March, tracking sharp gains in the local share market and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

The Indian rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, strengthening above the psychological 73 per dollar level for the first time since end-March, tracking sharp gains in the local share market and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

The dollar sank to a six-year trough against the Canadian currency and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies as Treasury yields stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon.

On the domestic front, the broader Nifty share index was up 1.3%, after rising to a two-month high, while the BSE share index was 1.4% higher, led by gains in financial and metal stocks with fresh COVID-19 cases staying below the 300,000 mark for a second straight day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traders, however, expect the central bank to step in and buy dollars to prevent further sharp gains in the rupee.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.