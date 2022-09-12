Indian rupee shown more resilience than other currencies in recent years: Goyal3 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Indian rupee shown more resilience than other currencies in recent years: Goyal
Indian rupee shown more resilience than other currencies in recent years: Goyal
Listen to this article
Indian rupee has shown more resilience than most of the other currencies in recent years and the compounded average growth rate of depreciation is lower as compared to pre-2014, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said.