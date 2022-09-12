Indian rupee shown more resilience than other currencies in recent years: Goyal

To a query on what could be the comfortable level of the rupee where it does not hurt imports, and make exports competitive, the minister said: "If you look at the Indian rupee solely before 2014, and if you took a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of the rupee depreciation, it was in the range of about 3.25-3.5 per cent. Currently, the Indian rupee is depreciating at about 2.5 per cent CAGR, so there has been a significant improvement in the strength of the Indian rupee."