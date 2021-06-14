New Delhi: The Indian rupee may average ₹73.50 per dollar in 2021 and is most likely to remain weak over the longer term, Fitch Solutions said on Monday.

“We expect the central bank to continue intervening to maintain relative rupee stability in order to manage imported inflation arising from high global oil prices. This will mitigate the depreciatory pressures from loose monetary and fiscal policy in India, as well as worsening terms of trade stemming from elevated global oil prices. The technical outlook suggests that rupee weakness is more likely over the longer term, despite our view for sideways trading to prevail in the short term," Fitch Solutions said.

India relies on imported crude for 80% of its needs, which mean that domestic inflation is sensitive to changes in the price of global crude oil benchmarks. Increases in Brent oil prices have a negative impact on India’s terms of trade and by extension, the strength of the rupee. India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at USD598bn at the end of May 2021, equivalent to 17 months of imports. “We believe that this will be more than sufficient to keep the rupee stable even amid depreciatory pressures from terms of trade weakness and loose monetary and fiscal policy," it added.

Loose monetary and fiscal policy over the near term in India will also be a source of depreciatory pressure on the rupee, Fitch said. “Given that a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines is hampering the nationwide vaccination drive, private sector business optimism will be capped. This implies that fiscal expansion will continue to be important to sustain the recovery, sustained by high levels of government domestic market borrowing, given that revenues will stay pressured by a weakened economy. With buyer appetite for government securities being weak, the RBI will have to maintain its high levels of secondary market purchases under its Government Securities Acquisition Program to cap government borrowing costs on top of other liquidity adjustment facilities. This will ensure that monetary conditions remain accommodative over the near term," it added.

Fitch said it is maintaining its 2022 forecast for the rupee to average weaker at ₹75.50 per dollar for four reasons. First, while the RBI will seek to manage imported inflation over the near term, it will likely favour a weaker rupee over the longer term to support the external sector after the economy is on a more stable footing, considering the government’s plan to grow India into an exports manufacturing hub.

"Second, higher structural inflation vis-à-vis the US will pressure the rupee over the long term, incentivising imports which will push the rupee weaker. We forecast India’s inflation to average 4.5% over 2022 and 2023, versus 2.0% in the US. Third, we forecast average Brent oil prices to remain elevated at around $64-65.0/barrel over the same period, and this will exert persistent pressure on India’s terms of trade and the rupee, especially as the recovery in the Indian economy firms," it said. Fourth, the rupee’s real effective exchange rate (REER) index tends to return over time towards its 10-year average, which suggests that the currency may weaken from current levels, it added.

However, Fitch Solutions cautioned that despite ample foreign reserves held by the RBI, a sudden negative turn in global risk sentiment, given frothy valuations in global risk assets, can still put strong depreciatory pressure on risky emerging market currencies such as the rupee. “Moreover, the rupee is also particularly at risk given that India suffers from twin deficits (of fiscal and current account)," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.