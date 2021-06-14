Indian rupee to remain weak over longer term: Fitch Solutions

Loose monetary and fiscal policy over the near term in India will also be a source of depreciatory pressure on the rupee, Fitch said. “Given that a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines is hampering the nationwide vaccination drive, private sector business optimism will be capped. This implies that fiscal expansion will continue to be important to sustain the recovery, sustained by high levels of government domestic market borrowing, given that revenues will stay pressured by a weakened economy. With buyer appetite for government securities being weak, the RBI will have to maintain its high levels of secondary market purchases under its Government Securities Acquisition Program to cap government borrowing costs on top of other liquidity adjustment facilities. This will ensure that monetary conditions remain accommodative over the near term," it added.

