Indian rupee touches all-time low due to equity outflows from domestic market; US elections in focus

Indian rupee along with the country's domestic stock market indices fell on Monday. RBI intervention has made the rupee avoid any sharp decline despite of pressure from outflows, reported the news agency Reuters.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published4 Nov 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Indian Rupee touched the forever low of 84.1225 in Monday's market session.
Indian Rupee touched the forever low of 84.1225 in Monday’s market session. (AFP Photo)

The Indian rupee reached an all-time low on Monday, November 4, as the continuous outflow from local stocks eased the impact of a weaker dollar. The news agency Reuters reported that it also helped lift the dollar's regional peers ahead of the U.S. presidential elections.

According to the report, the Indian rupee closed at 84.1150 against the U.S. dollar after touching the forever low of 84.1225 earlier in the market session. 

Also Read | RBI likely selling dollars to support rupee amid equity outflows : Report

The Indian domestic stock market indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, also fell more than 1 per cent on Monday.

The news agency reported that the indices are down nearly 8 per cent from their individual record highs in late September 2024 due to the withdrawal of foreign investors amid a flat earnings season.

RBI Intervention

Intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like on Monday, has helped the rupee avoid a sharp decline despite pressure from outflows from domestic stocks and higher US bond yields, according to the report. 

Also Read | Should you lock your money in an FD with the rate cut cycle to begin soon?

The central bank is well geared up to deal with the rise in market volatility and pressure on the Indian rupee if Donald Trump, the Republican candidate wins the U.S. presidential election, two people aware of the development told the news agency last week.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent on Monday at 103.7, while most Asian currencies rose. The offshore Chinese Yuan reached a three-week high of 7.08, according to the report. 

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE: Florida to vote on marijuana; Harris vows Gaza peace

US Election on Dollar

The US dollar was likely weighed down by unwinding long positions in the lead-up to US elections. “A Republican clean sweep can send the dollar higher, but probably by less than how much a Harris win could hit USD. The dollar might not rally at all if Trump wins but Democrats secure the (U.S. House of Representatives),” said ING Bank in a note, reported the agency.

Market investors are also preparing for some uncertainty as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election may not be known for days after voting ends, as per the report.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndian rupee touches all-time low due to equity outflows from domestic market; US elections in focus

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.