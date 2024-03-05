Indian services firms lose confidence amid easing pricing power

The pace of business activity in India’s services sector has moderated in February. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index stood at 60.6 in February, down from six-month high of 61.8 in January. Still, the reading remains above its long-term average and ahead of the crucial threshold of 50, which denotes expansion.

The drop in the headline index was contained to an extent by export and domestic demand. In fact, new business from abroad placed with services firms in India rose for the thirteenth successive month.

Survey participants saw gains from Australia, Asia, Europe, the Americas and United Arab Emirates. Collectively, international sales expanded at a solid rate that was among the best in the nine-and-a-half-year series history, said the survey report.

Secondly, there was a respite from input cost inflation. While services providers’ operating expenses inched higher in February, the PMI sub-index measuring this parameter rose at the second weakest rate since August 2020.

But not all is hunky-dory. Services companies attempt to protect their operating margins by raising prices charged to customers, but their pricing power has softened.

The index gauging this metric fell below its long-run average and cooled to the weakest in two years in February. In comparison, manufacturers are relatively better placed with ongoing selling price increases.

Consequently, business confidence among Indian services providers regarding the year-ahead outlook for activity took a beating.

Mirroring the bleak sentiment, trends in hiring have remained unimpressive pointing to potential demand pressure amid slower rise in work backlog. According to the survey, participants workforce numbers were sufficient for current requirements.

Going ahead, the services sector could face challenges from moderation in urban demand as urban wage growth slows.

“The PMI survey indicates that growth recovery momentum in the services sector has held up in Q4FY24. However, overall listed company employee cost, which is our proxy for urban wage growth, has shown some moderation to 7.7% year-on-year in Q3FY24 from 11.1% year-on-year average in H1FY24," said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

In short, this would cloud demand outlook for the services.

Meanwhile, another important takeaway from the latest Purchasing Managers' Index surveys is that both manufacturing and services providers have seen input cost pressures coming down.

Official data showed that inflation measured via the consumer price index fell to a three-month low of 5.10% in January. But unless retail inflation drops below the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone of 4%, interest rate cut is not seen on the cards.