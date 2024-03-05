Indian services firms lose confidence amid easing pricing power
SummaryGoing ahead, the services sector could face challenges from moderation in urban demand as urban wage growth slows.
The pace of business activity in India’s services sector has moderated in February. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index stood at 60.6 in February, down from six-month high of 61.8 in January. Still, the reading remains above its long-term average and ahead of the crucial threshold of 50, which denotes expansion.