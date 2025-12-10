Why India’s shrimp exporters are suddenly racing toward value-added products
To tackle price pressures and meet consumer demand, Indian shrimp exporters are diversifying into value-added products. The PLI scheme supports this shift, allowing companies to invest in processing capacity and cater to the rising demand for convenience food in international markets.
New Delhi: Indian shrimp exporters are increasingly shifting focus toward value-addition as global demand trends evolve and competition intensifies. With traditional frozen raw shrimp markets facing price pressure and stricter quality norms, exporters are broadening their product portfolios to include ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) shrimp offerings.