Indian solar manufacturers look to Germany as China proposes curbs on technology exports

The proposed curbs may hurt India’s ambitious plan to build a domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem, including the projected 100 gigawatts (GW) of capacity for wafers, ingots and polysilicon by the end of this decade. About 30 GW of wafer and ingot capacity is currently in the pipeline. The draft norms cover technology and equipment used in manufacturing polysilicon, thin wafers and advanced solar cells based on TOPCon, heterojunction (HJT), back-contact and tandem processes, according to media reports and executives Mint spoke with.