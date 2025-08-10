Indian steelmakers seek anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, file petition with DGTR

Trump tariff shock: Indian steelmakers’ industry body has filed a petition to consider and impose anti-dumping duties on cheap steel imports into India, which are posing a challenge to the domestic operators.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) requesting the regulator to investigate the dumping of stainless steel items in India from a selected group of nations. The steelmakers of the nation are now waiting for DGTR to start its investigation into the matter.

Ministry of Commerce’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is the authority for administering all trade remedial measures, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures in the nation.

“DGTR also takes two to three months to start an investigation,” reported PTI quoting Abhyuday Jindal, the managing director of Jindal Stainless.

He highlighting that the appeal was filed around the end of June 2025.

The executive also said that Indian steelmakers have been suffering from the steel dumping into India from nations like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Now, with the backdrop of the 50% US tariffs imposed on India, and the overall volatile geopolitical environment due to a raging trade war with the US against other nations, Jindal highlighted the need to protect ‘our borders.’

“Definitely...because for a very long time we have been suffering with substandard dumped material from countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and looking at now absolutely these trade uncertainties globally, it's definitely required to protect our borders, protect our homegrown companies,” Jindal told the news agency.

India’s stainless steel imports for the financial year ended 2024-25 jumped to 1.73 million tonnes, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea contributing the most to the rise in shipments into the nation, reported the news agency, citing BigMint’s market research data.

Trump tariffs Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump increased the tariffs on all imports from India, bringing it up to 50% after signing an executive order to impose an additional 25% tariff rate on all imports from India, on top of the pre-existing 25% rates.

Indian exporters are already facing the blow of the US tariffs, with the nation now falling under one of the most heavily tariffed countries in the world amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and other world nations.