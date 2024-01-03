Indian tea exports hit a trough during April-November 2023
Summary
- India exported tea worth $531.63 million between April and November 2023, down from $562 million in the year-ago period
NEW DELHI : India saw a slump in its tea export earnings during April-November 2023 amid regulatory challenges in Iran, a large market, and due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis impacting exports to the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and Western European region, latest data from the commerce ministry showed.