Indian tea exports hit a trough during April-November 2023

NEW DELHI : India saw a slump in its tea export earnings during April-November 2023 amid regulatory challenges in Iran, a large market, and due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis impacting exports to the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and Western European region, latest data from the commerce ministry showed.

India exported tea worth $531.63 million between April and November 2023, down from $562 million in the year-ago period, according to official data from the Niryat Portal.

Geopolitical disturbances, especially in Middle East and Ukraine, subdued economic conditions along with a drop in export prices have led to a decline in export earnings for the commodity, experts said.

“We expect about a 10% drop in the total volume of tea exports from India to about 200 million kg during calendar year 2023. This is largely due to lower exports to one of our main markets, Iran, and also due to the Ukraine war, which impacted demand in Western Europe," said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA).

India exported about 227 million kg of tea during the calendar year 2022.

“We would have been in bigger trouble if Indian tea exporters didn’t penetrate newer markets like Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey," he added.

Earlier, Iran had blocked foreign exchange allocations for importing Indian tea into the country. The West Asian country is gradually opening up to Indian tea exports again.

Interestingly, while the value of India’s tea export fell by about 14% annually to $68.05 million during November, competitor Sri Lanka’s export earnings from tea increased by 6.78% during November to $112.82 million, according to data from the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

Sri Lankan tea production saw a slowdown due to the economic crisis in the country, which started in 2019 and intensified in 2022. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved financial assistance to the island nation, and aid from several countries, including India, has given impetus to revive its economy, including its tea sector.

China is the largest exporter of tea, followed by Sri Lanka, Kenya and India.

Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil expects the Indian tea industry to witness an 8% decline in revenue this fiscal year (FY24) due to a lower volume of exports.

In FY23, India’s tea exports stood at $817.54 million.

“Domestic demand, which accounts for 82% of sales volume, should remain steady at 1,100 million kg this fiscal. However, exports, which make up 18% by volume and about 30% by value, may slide about 12% on-year to about 200 million kg," the rating agency said in a September report on the tea industry.

It added India’s export volume of tea rose during FY23 on the back of lower production in Sri Lanka, and an increased supply of tea from the island nation in the coming months could hit demand for Indian tea in global markets.