India-New Zealand FTA: No tariff on Indian exports from Oct 20; Textile, pharma, leather exports to gain market access

The India-New Zeland Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which comes into effecr from 20 October, will eliminate all tariffs on Indian exports into New Zealand, which will provide India greater access to markets like textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products, ANI reported on Monday citing a senior Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) official.

Sampath Kumar, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, told the news agency that the agreement would remove existing import duties of up to 10 per cent on several Indian products entering the New Zealand market.

"From tomorrow onwards, the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is going to be implemented. So, under this India-New Zealand free trade agreement, the unique feature is that 100% of tariff lines are going to become zero from tomorrow onwards," he said.