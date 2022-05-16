Leading Indian-origin academic Swati Dhingra has been appointed as an external member to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Dhingra was the first Indian-origin woman to join the committee.

The MPC is responsible for deciding what monetary policy action the Bank of England will take to keep inflation low and stable. It meets eight times a year to set the Bank of England’s own interest rate.

Dhingra, associate professor of economics at LSE and an associate in the Centre for Economic Performance’s trade programme, will join the panel on 9 August for a three-year term.

“Dr Swati Dhingra’s experience in international economics will bring valuable new expertise to the MPC. I am delighted to appoint her to this role and look forward to seeing her contribution to policymaking in the coming years," Rishi Sunak said.

Dhingra will replace current external member, Michael Saunders, who has been on the MPC since August 2016.

Dr Swati Dhingra said: “I am very pleased that the Chancellor has appointed me to join the Monetary Policy Committee. The work of the Committee is of great importance as the UK faces an exceptional cost of living crisis amid the global challenges of the pandemic and the war.

“It will be an honour to learn from the Bank’s vast expertise and regional visits, “to listen and to explain", and to bring evidence to bear on the crucial policy decisions of the Committee."

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, welcomed the move saying the academic’s “insights and perspective" will be hugely beneficial to the Bank’s discussions.

“We will benefit from her extensive research in international economics," he said.