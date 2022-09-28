Indians are dipping into savings to beat inflation

Household savings include bank and non-bank deposits, life insurance funds, provident and pension funds, cash, investments, and small savings. Granular details of gross financial savings showed the share of deposits was at 27.2% of the entire pie in FY22, the second-lowest in 50 years, analysts at Motilal said in a note on 26 September. Interestingly, the share of insurance, provident, and pension funds rose to 40%. The share of small savings is estimated to have hit a 16-year high of 13.3%, and the share of risky assets—shares and debentures—was also at a five-year high of 8.9% of gross financial savings.

