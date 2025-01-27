Can India ward off Trump’s fury on illegal immigration?
Summary
- India has reportedly agreed to take back 18,000 Indians residing in the US illegally. How many Indians are living in the US illegally and why is India willing to cooperate with the US? Mint explores.
With Donald Trump returning to power as the US President, India finds itself in a tough position, particularly on two fronts: trade and the migration of Indians to the US. Since India may be the third or fourth biggest source of illegal immigration to the US by some estimates, forging a cooperative relationship with Washington could help the country avoid trade barriers in the future.