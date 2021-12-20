Indians have paid over 67% more excise duty including cesses since 2019-20 even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the Indian economy, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government has collected ₹3,72,970 crore in excise duty since 2019-20 to the current period.

The government has netted ₹2,23,057 crore in excise duty collection in 2019-20, Pankaj Choudhary said.

Pankaj Chaudhary has earlier told Lok Sabha earlier that excise duty on petrol and diesel has been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the prevalent fiscal situation.

The minister said the total excise duty including cesses collected from petroleum products during last seven financial years -- from FY15 to FY21-- was about ₹16.7 lakh crore.

Further, he said the government in Budget has estimated ₹3,35,000 crore in union excise duty for the current financial year. The revised estimates for the same fiscal have not been finalised and hence the impact of recent reduction in excise duty cannot be estimated.

As retail prices of petrol and diesel soared, thanks to higher international crude prices and domestic taxes, the union government has recently reduced the excise duty by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre on the eve of Diwali.

The move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by ₹13 per litre for petrol and ₹16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices, and came on the heels of higher crude prices pushing retail prices to record highs.

The excise duty cuts will cost ₹45,000 crore and lead to a 0.3 percentage point widening on the Centre's fiscal deficit, foreign brokerage Nomura has said earlier.

The union government has further asked states to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products in line with the Centre's decision. However, only few states have followed suit.

