Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Indians paid 67% more excise duty on petrol, diesel as Covid ravaged economy: Govt in LS

Indians paid 67% more excise duty on petrol, diesel as Covid ravaged economy: Govt in LS

The government has netted 2,23,057 crore in excise duty collection on petrol, diesel in 2019-20, Pankaj Choudhary said.
2 min read . 03:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government has collected 3,72,970 crore in excise duty since 2019-20 to the current period.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indians have paid over 67% more excise duty including cesses since 2019-20 even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the Indian economy, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Indians have paid over 67% more excise duty including cesses since 2019-20 even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the Indian economy, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government has collected 3,72,970 crore in excise duty since 2019-20 to the current period.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said the government has collected 3,72,970 crore in excise duty since 2019-20 to the current period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The government has netted 2,23,057 crore in excise duty collection in 2019-20, Pankaj Choudhary said.

Pankaj Chaudhary has earlier told Lok Sabha earlier that excise duty on petrol and diesel has been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the prevalent fiscal situation.

The minister said the total excise duty including cesses collected from petroleum products during last seven financial years -- from FY15 to FY21-- was about 16.7 lakh crore.

Further, he said the government in Budget has estimated 3,35,000 crore in union excise duty for the current financial year. The revised estimates for the same fiscal have not been finalised and hence the impact of recent reduction in excise duty cannot be estimated.

As retail prices of petrol and diesel soared, thanks to higher international crude prices and domestic taxes, the union government has recently reduced the excise duty by 5 per litre and diesel by 10 per litre on the eve of Diwali.

The move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by 13 per litre for petrol and 16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices, and came on the heels of higher crude prices pushing retail prices to record highs.

The excise duty cuts will cost 45,000 crore and lead to a 0.3 percentage point widening on the Centre's fiscal deficit, foreign brokerage Nomura has said earlier.

The union government has further asked states to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products in line with the Centre's decision. However, only few states have followed suit.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!