Economy
Indians spend a third of their income on loan EMIs, says new study
Summary
- Broadly, the report says Indian households allocate 39% of their income to obligatory expenses (such as loan instalments), 32% to necessities, and 29% to discretionary spending, with the latter led by lifestyle purchases and online gaming.
New Delhi: Indians are spending more than 33% of their income towards paying instalments on loans, according to a new study from PwC and Perfios that analysed the spending behaviour of more than 3 million tech-savvy consumers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more