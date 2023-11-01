Indians splurge big on festive season sales, buoying economy
India's festive season usually runs for several weeks until Diwali on November 12, with millions of Indians binging on food, gifts, and home improvements. As per latest Central Bank figures, Consumer confidence reached a 4-year high in September, while demand for bank loans near a 12-year high.
India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.
