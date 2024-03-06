Economy
India-Oman FTA set to be signed soon: Officials
Summary
- The pact, officially known as the CEPA, will likely boost Indian exports to the West Asian country by eliminating duty
NEW DELHI : The legal vetting for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Oman is nearly complete, with the deal likely to be signed in either the coming days or after the general election, two people aware of the matter said.
