India-Peru to meet in August for FTA negotiations; Aim to ink deal by early 2025
Summary
- The comprehensive FTA, once finalised, has the potential to reduce the tariffs on gold, one of the largest imports from Peru, which has the potential to further increase gold imports from the country.
New Delhi: After concluding the seventh round of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) earlier this year, top trade officials from India and Peru will meet again in September to focus on building consensus on the trade of goods and services, two people aware of the matter said.