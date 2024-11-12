India-Russia pulses trade to strengthen as kharif crop shows resilience

  • The discussion comes in the backdrop of imports of Russian lentils and yellow peas helping ease India's supply crunch

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:48 PM IST
The government reported that the tur crop has been promising, with early harvests underway in pockets of Karnataka. (Photo: AP)
The government reported that the tur crop has been promising, with early harvests underway in pockets of Karnataka. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The trade of pulses, including lentils and yellow peas, between India and Russia is set to grow, following a meeting between Russia's deputy agriculture minister Maxim Titov and India's consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare on Monday. The discussion comes in the backdrop of imports of Russian lentils and yellow peas helping ease India's supply crunch.

Russia is now exploring diversifying its pulse production to include tur and urad, as stated in the official press release from the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution.

To be sure, an influx of imports and promising kharif crop prospects have reduced India’s pulse supply constraints, particularly for tur, urad, and chana. The Indian government has also been taking steps to ensure that onions and tomatoes remain affordable for consumers.

By the first week of November 2024, India's imports of tur and urad have already exceeded the total imports for 2023, reaching 1 million metric tonnes and 640,000 metric tonnes (MT), respectively.

Also read: Govt directs big retailers to reduce pulses prices in line with mandi trends

Promising tur dal

The government reported that the tur crop has been promising, with early harvests underway in pockets of Karnataka. This, along with continued imports of pulses like tur, urad, chana, and yellow peas, has ensured a stable supply for the country.

Sowing of kharif pulses this year was 12.85 million hectare, a 7.7% increase over last year's 11.93 million hectare, as per the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

In response to the rising prices of onions and tomatoes earlier this year, the government implemented relief measures, including transporting 1,600 MT of onions by Kanda Express, which arrived in Delhi’s Kishanganj station on 20 October.

Also read: Kharif crop sowing surpasses average area driven by paddy, pulses and coarse cereals

Another shipment of 840 MT arrived by rail rake on 30 October. Similar shipments were sent to Chennai and Guwahati to address supply shortages.

The government also reported a stabilization in tomato prices, with weekly averages falling by at least 25% in mandis across India. Additionally, potato prices have remained steady at 37 per kg for the past three months.

 

