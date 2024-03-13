India's $10-trillion economy goal to be led by manufacturing push
BENGALURU : India's aim to grow into a $10-trillion economy over the next decade will be fuelled by manufacturing in sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles ecosystem, renewable energy and defence, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Matrix Partners.