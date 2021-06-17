New Delhi: India’s position in the World Competitiveness Ranking remained unchanged at 43 among 64 countries surveyed for the third consecutive year in 2021.

The annual ranking, released by Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development (IMD), assesses the extent to which a country promotes the prosperity of its people by measuring economic well-being through hard data and survey responses from executives. This year the rankings exposed the economic impact of the pandemic across the globe.

The report found that qualities such as investment in innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and leadership, resulting in social cohesion, have helped countries better weather the crisis, and pushed their ranking higher in competitiveness.

Among the four indices used, India’s ranking in government efficiency increased to 46 from 50 a year ago, while it's ranking in other parameters such as economic performance (37), business efficiency (32) and infrastructure (49) remained the same.

“India’s improvements in the Government Efficiency factor are mostly due to relatively stable public finances (e.g., despite difficulties brought by the pandemic, in 2020 the government deficit stayed at 7%) and to the positive feedbacks we registered among Indian business executives with respect to the support and subsidies provided by the government to the private companies," the report said.

Among the sub-indices for government efficiency, India’s ranking in public finance (41), business legislation (43) and societal framework (53) improved while tax policy (34) deteriorated and institutional framework remained unchanged (45).

The report said India’s strengths lie in investments in telecoms (1), mobile telephone costs (1), ICT services exports (3), remuneration in services professions (4), terms of trade index (5), while its performance is the worst in sub-indices such as broadband subscribers (64), exposure to particle pollution (64), human development index (64), GDP per capita (63), and foreign currency reserves per capita (62) among others.

In 2021, Switzerland replaced Singapore (5) to top the ranking list, while the US remained stable at 10th position and China jumped four places to be at 16th position.

“China, by continuing reducing poverty and boosting infrastructure and education strengthens the possibility of advancing in the rankings. Still, China does not rank among the top ten most competitive economies despite its size and GDP growth potential. But this is what competitiveness is about, prosperity, not necessarily growth," said Arturo Bris, Director of the World Competitiveness Center.

The report said the changes in ranking from the previous year point to which countries may have been better prepared for a global crisis, and which aspects of their economies appeared to be most resilient through it.

