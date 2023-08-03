India's 2023 oil demand growth revised by 14,000 bpd; to grow 11% in 2024: S&P Global1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
India 2023 demand growth has been revised higher by 14,000 barrels per day from 246,000 b/d, which will be seven per cent above 2019 levels. India oil demand will likely grow by about 11 per cent in 2024, said S&P Global Commodities.
