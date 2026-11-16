India’s $30 tn dream needs more than capital

India may have the capital to sustain its economic expansion, but achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047 will demand something far more difficult: the ability to turn investment into productive capabilities, technological innovation, and globally competitive businesses.
That was the central message from the opening CEO roundtable of season three of Mint Leadership Dialogues, which brought together leaders from private equity, investment banking, financial services, manufacturing and the legal industry to examine India’s economic journey since the 1991 liberalization and the road to Viksit Bharat.