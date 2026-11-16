India’s $30 tn dream needs more than capital

India may have the capital to sustain its economic expansion, but achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047 will demand something far more difficult: the ability to turn investment into productive capabilities, technological innovation, and globally competitive businesses.
India may have the capital to sustain its economic expansion, but achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047 will demand something far more difficult: the ability to turn investment into productive capabilities, technological innovation, and globally competitive businesses.
That was the central message from the opening CEO roundtable of season three of Mint Leadership Dialogues, which brought together leaders from private equity, investment banking, financial services, manufacturing and the legal industry to examine India’s economic journey since the 1991 liberalization and the road to Viksit Bharat.
That was the central message from the opening CEO roundtable of season three of Mint Leadership Dialogues, which brought together leaders from private equity, investment banking, financial services, manufacturing and the legal industry to examine India’s economic journey since the 1991 liberalization and the road to Viksit Bharat.
While India can comfortably sustain 7-8% growth, accelerating towards 9-10% will require a fundamental rethink of how the country mobilizes, allocates and deploys capital.
Amit Jain, partner and India head at Carlyle, framed the challenge as one of quality rather than merely quantity. “I believe what India needs is the type of capital which can shape, participate and actually make the promise of India happen,” Jain said.
Passive capital, which merely participates in India’s growth story, is vulnerable to market volatility. The country needs investors willing to build businesses, develop capabilities and commit money over longer investment cycles.
The $30 trillion arithmetic
India’s ambition to expand its roughly $4 trillion economy to $30 trillion by 2047 implies annual growth of approximately 9.7% in dollar terms.
Arun Kohli, managing director and country head of Morgan Stanley India, put the investment challenge into perspective.
India’s investment rate has averaged around 33% of GDP. Achieving growth approaching 10%, assuming an incremental capital-output ratio of 4.3, would require investment to rise to approximately 42% of GDP. “Which means that we need to spend far more than what we have been spending if we want to accelerate growth,” Kohli said.
“You cannot get to a $30 trillion economy unless you reduce the number of people in agriculture, make it far more productive and give those people jobs in other areas.”
The difficulty is financing that expansion. India’s domestic savings rate is around 32%, compared with China’s approximately 44%. Unless savings increase significantly, higher investment will require greater reliance on foreign capital.
But global money cannot be taken for granted.
Saurabh Chatterjee, managing director of ChrysCapital Advisors, pointed out that India remains a relatively small allocation in global investment portfolios. With US private equity funds generating average net dollar returns of around 18% over the preceding decade, Indian investments must offer compelling risk-adjusted returns.
Unfavourable taxation and regulatory changes further weaken that proposition. “There is a lot of potential here, but we also have understand the need to present an attractive value proposition in a very competitive global landscape, where investors have the freedom to invest across geographies, countries, and asset classes,” Chatterjee said.
India’s savings paradox
If India needs more investible capital, part of the answer lies in its own households.
Swati Khemani, founder and chief executive of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors, argued that the country’s financialisation of savings remains in its infancy. “We haven’t even scratched the surface of directing household savings into the stock market,” she said.
Nearly two-thirds of household savings, she noted, remain tied to physical assets such as property and gold. Redirecting even a portion towards financial instruments could substantially deepen India’s capital markets.
The rise of systematic investment plans (SIPs) and domestic mutual fund (MF) flows has already helped cushion markets against foreign investor withdrawals.
Vetri Subramanyam, managing director and chief executive of UTI Mutual Fund, however, cautioned that deeper domestic participation does not eliminate market volatility.
For Ranjit Shah, executive vice-chairman of Gaja Capital, the challenge is connecting capital with enterprise. “A lot of talent without capital and, on the other side, you have capital without talent. We are a savings factory, and there is a plumbing requirement in between these two pockets which we need to fix,” he said.
Shah expects India’s alternative investment industry to become comparable in size to its mutual fund industry within eight years.
Sonia Dasgupta, managing director and chief executive of investment banking at JM Financial, highlighted another structural change: the emergence of a financing ecosystem where venture capital backs startups, growth investors help businesses scale and public markets provide exits. “This virtuous cycle is very important,” she said.
Money cannot buy competitiveness
The roundtable’s sharpest distinction was between financing economic growth and building the capabilities necessary to sustain it.
Jain argued that India’s ambition must extend beyond attracting global companies to its domestic market. By 2047, the world should actively seek out Indian companies, just as it does today’s global technology leaders. “In 2047, the world should want Indian companies,” he said.
Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive of Ceat, saw considerable opportunities in India’s underpenetrated domestic markets and the potential for Indian brands to expand internationally.
But manufacturing capacity alone will not deliver global competitiveness.
Banerjee also identified women’s workforce participation as a major untapped source of economic productivity.
Overseas acquisitions could help Indian companies acquire technology, brands and talent, although high valuations and integration risks remain obstacles.
The regulatory challenge
Madhurima Mukherjee Saha, partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, said India’s financial and regulatory institutions had transformed substantially since the past two decades.
“Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has done a fantastic job,” she said, acknowledging the evolution of capital markets and successive governments’ broadly investor-friendly approach. But the next phase demands greater predictability in taxation, regulation and dispute resolution.
Access to affordable finance also remains deeply unequal. While large corporations can leverage strong balance sheets, smaller businesses struggle with expensive credit and an underdeveloped corporate bond market, particularly below the double-A rating category.
For Indian companies seeking to capitalize on the China-plus-one opportunity, regulatory certainty, affordable capital and access to skilled talent will be critical.
The discussion ultimately exposed the central dilemma confronting India’s 2047 ambition. The challenge is no longer simply whether India can attract enough money. It is whether the country can deploy that money intelligently enough to build businesses the world wants to invest in, buy from and compete with.
The leap from a $4 trillion economy to $30 trillion will not be achieved through financial engineering alone. It will depend on India’s ability to transform savings into investment, investment into innovation, and innovation into lasting competitive advantage.