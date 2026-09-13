India’s 647 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes shift to digital platforms

As part of India’s skilling push, the country’s 647 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) are moving their assessment and certification processes from largely offline, paper-based systems to an end-to-end digital ecosystem, said two people aware of the development.
This comes in the backdrop of the Union government’s push to standardize skill assessment and improve transparency across the expanding network. Traditionally, RSETI assessments involved physical documentation, manual recording of scores, coordination to assign assessors, and paper-based certificates.