India’s 647 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes shift to digital platforms

As part of India’s skilling push, the country’s 647 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) are moving their assessment and certification processes from largely offline, paper-based systems to an end-to-end digital ecosystem, said two people aware of the development.
As part of India’s skilling push, the country’s 647 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) are moving their assessment and certification processes from largely offline, paper-based systems to an end-to-end digital ecosystem, said two people aware of the development.
This comes in the backdrop of the Union government’s push to standardize skill assessment and improve transparency across the expanding network. Traditionally, RSETI assessments involved physical documentation, manual recording of scores, coordination to assign assessors, and paper-based certificates.
This comes in the backdrop of the Union government’s push to standardize skill assessment and improve transparency across the expanding network. Traditionally, RSETI assessments involved physical documentation, manual recording of scores, coordination to assign assessors, and paper-based certificates.
Certificates will now be blockchain-enabled, carrying unique identifiers and QR codes for instant verification by banks and employers. Officials say this will strengthen the link between training, certification and access to credit schemes such as Mudra and Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), helping rural youth turn skills into income.
This reform will make assessments faster and more reliable, while linking skills, certification, and credit to help rural youth turn training into real livelihoods, Rohit Kansal, secretary, ministry of rural development, said.
The reform comes as RSETIs expand their reach, training over 6.35 million candidates to date. With each institute mandated to train 1,000 candidates annually, the digital shift is expected to make India’s skilling architecture more credible, efficient and outcome-driven.
RSETI 2.0 represents a significant governance reform that goes beyond mere digitization, according to officials. With the expansion of the RSETI network and the growing number of trainees, strengthening assessment and certification has become a priority.
A key component is the digitization of formative assessment. Scores would be recorded through a digital score matrix aligned with the approved assessment guide, qualification pack, National Occupational Standards and Module Performance Criteria. Institutes can enter, review, verify and correct scores before final submission, reducing clerical errors.
All administrative district headquarters in India are now connected to the internet, while 6.31 lakh villages have been covered by 4G services provided by BSNL and other telecom operators. India has around 6.5 lakh villages, indicating that the vast majority of villages now have access to 4G connectivity.
- India's 647 rural institutes move all candidate assessments to unified digital systems.
- Blockchain-backed certificates enable instant credential verification for bank micro-loan applications.
- Computer-based testing with regional language support replaces paper-based final examinations.
- Automated system matches qualified assessors to batches based on location and skill.
- The digital platform supports a mandatory annual target of 1,000 trainees per institute.
Digital workflow replaces paper trails
Also, summative assessments will be conducted through computer-based testing (CBT) using an approved question bank mapped to prescribed modules, occupational standards and performance criteria. Questions would be available in regional languages and follow defined difficulty levels. Automated evaluation is expected to speed up result processing while reducing manual intervention.
The platform also changes how assessors are assigned. Instead of relying primarily on manual coordination, eligible assessors are allocated to batches based on job role, domain expertise, language, location and availability. This is expected to make deployment more transparent while reducing delays in the assessment process.
Further, certification is another area undergoing a major change. Formative and summative scores will be consolidated digitally, with pass-or-fail status generated according to approved criteria. The certificates will be supported by blockchain technology and carry a unique certificate identifier and QR code, allowing banks, employers and other institutions to verify credentials digitally. This could strengthen the connection between skills certification and credit-linked livelihood programmes, including Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PMEGP, Stand Up India, PM Vishwakarma and PM SVANidhi.
"By embedding validations, assessor eligibility and digital approvals into a single workflow, the new module can significantly improve the credibility of assessments, strengthen monitoring and enable faster certification for rural youth. This is an important step towards making India’s skilling architecture more efficient, technology-driven and outcome-oriented,” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, former secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.
Employment generation
Meanwhile, India’s unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1% in July compared to 5.5% June, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey Monthly Bulletin (PLFS-M) released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on 17 August. The unemployment rate in urban areas edged up to 6.7% in July from 6.6% in June, largely due to a rise in female unemployment. In contrast, rural unemployment declined more sharply to 4.5% in July from 5% in June. Rural male unemployment fell to 4.6% from 4.9%, while the female unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% from 5% during the same period.
RSETIs operate across 634 districts in 27 states and six Union territories. As of August, the network had trained and assessed 6.35 million candidates, with 4.6 million subsequently transitioning to self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.