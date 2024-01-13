India's 'Affluent' class to reach 100 million in three years, will boost premium goods sales
The increase in wealth among high-earning Indians has led to a rise in top-end consumption in India. Categories such as leisure, jewellery, out-of-home food, healthcare, and premium brands are expected to benefit.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has in a report released on January 12 forecast that India's "affluent" class is set to reach 100 million in the next three years. This it says will lead to premium goods companies in the country faring better compared to broader competitors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message