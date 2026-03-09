The end of the ‘youthful’ state? India faces three-speed ageing

New Delhi: India is often described as a youthful country. Justifiably so, given that 58% of its population is below the age of 35 years and 41% is below 25 years. But stepping back from national totals into state-level data reveals the extent of demographic diversity across the country. According to United Nations (UN) population projections, there are an estimated 167 million persons aged 60 and over in India, but they are not distributed evenly across states and regions. Some regions have a young demographic profile, while others skew towards an older-age population. The truth is, India is both young and ageing: it has the world’s largest Gen Z cohort and the second-largest cohort of those aged 60 and above.