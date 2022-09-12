India’s agricultural and processed food products exports up by 30% to $9,598 mn

Basmati Rice exports witnessed a growth of 29.13 percent in the first four months of FY 2022-23 as its export increased from USD 1214 million (April-July 2021) to USD 1567 million (April-July 2022), while the export of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 9.24percent in first four months of current fiscal. Non-basmati rice export increased to USD 2086 million in the first four months of the current fiscal from USD 1910 million in the corresponding months of the previous year, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.