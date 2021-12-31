New Delhi: India's fiscal deficit has worked out to be ₹6.96 trillion or 46.2% of the budget estimates in April-November, putting the government in a much comfortable position to keep its deficit under check.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, the figure had soared to 135.1% of the budget estimates at over ₹10.8 trillion a year ago mainly on account of a rise in expenditure to deal with the pandemic.

The contained fiscal deficit of April-November 2021 is largely on account of robust growth in revenue collections and relatively curtailed expenditure which had zoomed last year on account of pandemic relief measures.

Fiscal deficit or gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure is a measure to ascertain the financial health of an economy. Higher fiscal deficit results in increased government borrowings that pushed up interest rates in the economy and impacts growth prospects.

“The GoI's fiscal deficit compressed with incremental revenues continuing to sharply outpace expenditure. Although the fiscal deficit upto November 2021 stood at only 46% of the budget estimate (BE) for the full year, the fading hopes of the disinvestment target being met, portend a deficit of Rs. 16.5-17.0 trillion in FY2022, overshooting the budgeted target," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Limited.

The CGA data showed the government received ₹13.79 trillion or 69.8% of the corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts up to November.

This comprises ₹11.35 trillion of tax revenues, ₹2.23 trillion of non-tax revenues, and ₹20,703 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

The expenditure incurred by the Centre was ₹20.74 trillion, 59.6% of the corresponding BE 2021-22.

“Despite abnormal growth in revenue collections compared to budget estimates, the government hasn’t increased its expenditure and revenue, capital and total expenditure has been 61.49%, 49.38% and 69.56% of FY22 (BE) respectively. One of the major reasons for low spending has been low subsidy, expenditure on subsidies during April-November 2021 has been 68.54% only with major savings in petroleum subsidies, where only 9.53% of budgeted amount is spent," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research.

The CGA deficit numbers have also shown that on a YoY basis, capital spending of the government has halved in November 2021. “…this is disappointing, even though it can partly be attributed to interruptions related to the festive season. After crossing a healthy Rs. 57,000 crore in September 2021, capital outlay has fallen sharply in the subsequent two months," said Nayar.

With a substantial 15% expansion in revenue expenditure offsetting the sharp contraction in capital spending, the total expenditure of the GoI has logged a rise of only 5% in October-November 2021, as opposed to the 21% uptick in Q2 FY2022. The subdued rise could have an impact on the pace of growth of GDP in Q3 although expedited transfers to the states may provide some support.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.