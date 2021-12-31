India’s Apr-Nov fiscal deficit narrows to 46.2% of full-year target

“Despite abnormal growth in revenue collections compared to budget estimates, the government hasn’t increased its expenditure and revenue, capital and total expenditure has been 61.49%, 49.38% and 69.56% of FY22 (BE) respectively. One of the major reasons for low spending has been low subsidy, expenditure on subsidies during April-November 2021 has been 68.54% only with major savings in petroleum subsidies, where only 9.53% of budgeted amount is spent," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research.

