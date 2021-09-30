India's April-August fiscal deficit reaches 4.7 lakh cr: Govt data

India's April-August fiscal deficit reaches ₹4.7 lakh cr: Govt data1 min read . 04:53 PM IST
- Net tax receipts were ₹6.45 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹12.77 lakh crore
The union government's fiscal deficit in April-August, the first five months of the financial year year, stood at ₹4.68 lakh crore, or 31.1% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Thursday.
Net tax receipts were ₹6.45 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹12.77 lakh crore , the data showed.
Bloomberg reported earlier that India is aiming to narrow the deficit to 6.3% of gross domestic product this fiscal year, or half a percentage point lower than initially targeted, on the back of improving revenues.
The fiscal deficit could possibly be in the range of 7.2% to 7.5% as revenue assumptions look tough to achieve, Care Ratings said last week.
“We have six months left to get the disinvestment story right. Will this happen is a big question?" the rating company said.
