India's April-December fiscal deficit at 9.82 lakh crore, 55% of FY24 target

India's fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the 2023/34 financial year was 9.82 trillion rupees, or 55% of the estimate for the whole year, government data showed on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net tax revenues for the April-December period were 17.30 trillion rupees, or about 74.2% of the annual estimate, compared with 15.56 trillion rupees in the same period last year, according to the data. The financial year began April 1, 2023.

Total expenditure during the period was 30.54 trillion rupees, or about 68% of the annual goal, compared with 28.18 trillion rupees in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

