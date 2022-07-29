India's April-June fiscal deficit at 3.52 lakh cr, 21% of FY23 target

India's April-June fiscal deficit at ₹3.52 lakh cr, 21% of FY23 target1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- The central govt's fiscal deficit stood at ₹3.52 lakh crore in April-June, helped by a lower spending on subsidies and higher tax collections
India's federal fiscal deficit for the three months through June rose lower-than expected to ₹3.52 lakh crore, accounting for 21.2% of the full-year target, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed on Friday.
India's federal fiscal deficit for the three months through June rose lower-than expected to ₹3.52 lakh crore, accounting for 21.2% of the full-year target, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, tax collections rose at a faster-than-expected pace. Tax collections grew, partly due to higher inflation, helping the government collect more goods and services tax (GST), as well as higher corporate tax receipts on improved economic activity.
Meanwhile, tax collections rose at a faster-than-expected pace. Tax collections grew, partly due to higher inflation, helping the government collect more goods and services tax (GST), as well as higher corporate tax receipts on improved economic activity.
Net tax receipts rose to ₹5.06 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹9.48 lakh crore, the data showed.
Net tax receipts rose to ₹5.06 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹9.48 lakh crore, the data showed.
The fiscal deficit in the first three months of FY22 was ₹2.74 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal is 28.3% higher on a year-on-year basis.
The fiscal deficit in the first three months of FY22 was ₹2.74 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal is 28.3% higher on a year-on-year basis.
The fiscal deficit for April-May FY23 was 12.3 per cent of the full-year fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion.
The fiscal deficit for April-May FY23 was 12.3 per cent of the full-year fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion.
The fiscal deficit for April-June last year had accounted for 18.2% of the FY22 target.
The fiscal deficit for April-June last year had accounted for 18.2% of the FY22 target.
The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of ₹16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4% of GDP.
The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of ₹16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4% of GDP.
Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank said the government could hold the 2022/23 fiscal deficit close to the target, assuming no further tax duty cuts or additional spending was announced.
Kaushik Das, chief economist at Deutsche Bank said the government could hold the 2022/23 fiscal deficit close to the target, assuming no further tax duty cuts or additional spending was announced.
In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.
In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.