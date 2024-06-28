India's April-May fiscal deficit at ₹50,615 crore, narrows to 3% of FY25 target: CGA
- India's April-May fiscal deficit stood at ₹50,615 crore, according to the CGA data released on Friday, June 28
India's fiscal deficit for the first two months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) came in at ₹50,615 crore, which is three per cent narrower than the estimated target for the entire year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, June 28.
