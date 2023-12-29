India's April-November fiscal deficit at ₹9.06 lakh crore, exceeds 50% of full year budget estimates
In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was at ₹9,06,584 crore during the April-October period of 2023-24.
The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at ₹9.06 lakh crore or 50.7 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, December 29.
