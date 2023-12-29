comScore
India's April-November fiscal deficit at ₹9.06 lakh crore, exceeds 50% of full year budget estimates
India's April-November fiscal deficit at ₹9.06 lakh crore, exceeds 50% of full year budget estimates

 Livemint

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was at ₹9,06,584 crore during the April-October period of 2023-24.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be at ₹17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of GDP
For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be at 17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of GDP (REUTERS)

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at 9.06 lakh crore or 50.7 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, December 29.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was at 9,06,584 crore during the April-October period of 2023-24. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was at 58.9 per cent of the budget estimates of 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be at 17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The government received 17.4 lakh crore (64.3 per cent of corresponding BE 2023-24 of total receipts) up to November 2023 comprising 14.35 lakh crore tax revenue (net), 2.84 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and 25,463 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

The non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans and miscellaneous capital receipts. As per the CGA data, total expenditure incurred by the central government was at 26.52 lakh crore (58.9 per cent of corresponding BE 2023-24) during April-November 2023.

Out of the total expenditure, 20.66 lakh crore was on revenue account and 5.85 lakh crore was on capital account. Continuing the path of fiscal consolidation, the government aims to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

Meanwhile, India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined to 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, down from 1.1 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 3.8 per cent a year ago.

The CAD decreased to $8.3 billion in the September quarter of 2023-24 against a deficit of $9.2 billion in the preceding three months, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Published: 29 Dec 2023, 05:20 PM IST
