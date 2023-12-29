The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at ₹9.06 lakh crore or 50.7 per cent of the full-year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, December 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was at ₹9,06,584 crore during the April-October period of 2023-24. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was at 58.9 per cent of the budget estimates of 2022-23.

For 2023-24, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be at ₹17.86 lakh crore or 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The government received ₹17.4 lakh crore (64.3 per cent of corresponding BE 2023-24 of total receipts) up to November 2023 comprising ₹14.35 lakh crore tax revenue (net), ₹2.84 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and ₹25,463 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

The non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans and miscellaneous capital receipts. As per the CGA data, total expenditure incurred by the central government was at ₹26.52 lakh crore (58.9 per cent of corresponding BE 2023-24) during April-November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the total expenditure, ₹20.66 lakh crore was on revenue account and ₹5.85 lakh crore was on capital account. Continuing the path of fiscal consolidation, the government aims to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

Meanwhile, India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined to 1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, down from 1.1 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 3.8 per cent a year ago.

The CAD decreased to $8.3 billion in the September quarter of 2023-24 against a deficit of $9.2 billion in the preceding three months, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

