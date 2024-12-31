India’s April-November 2024 fiscal deficit hits 52.5% of FY25 target at ₹8.47 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit for April-November was ₹8.47 lakh crore ($98.90 billion), or 52.5 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts for the first eight months of the current financial year were at ₹14.43 lakh crore, or 56 per cent of the annual target, compared with ₹14.36 lakh crore for the same period last year, the data showed.

Total government expenditure for the eight months was ₹27.41 lakh crore rupees, or about 57 per cent of the annual goal. The government spent ₹26.52 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Till November, the government's capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was ₹5.13 lakh crore, or 46.2 per cent of the annual target, as against ₹5.86 lakh crore for the same period a year earlier.

The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 (FY25), as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25 against 5.6 per cent in 2023-24, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8 per cent.

According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Limited, in April-November FY2025, the net tax revenues rose by a marginal 0.5 per cent YoY (dampened by the additional devolution of taxes to the states), non-tax revenues expanded by ~50 per cent boosted by the RBI dividend, and revenue expenditure grew by 7.8 per cent, while capex continued to contract by 12.3 per cent .

Gross tax collections rose by 10 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2024. While corporate tax collections have been tepid, falling by one per cent YoY in April-November FY2025, income tax collections have expanded by a 24 per cent during this period, although these trends may have been partly distorted by the timing of refunds. .

Revenue expenditure rose by just one per cent YoY in the month of November 2024 whereas capital expenditure displayed a healthy 21 per cent expansion, albeit on a modest base.

“The anticipated miss in the capex target is expected to offset any shortfall on account of disinvestment and taxes, as well as the impact of the recent supplementary demand for grants. Accordingly, ICRA expects the fiscal deficit to mildly trail the FY2025 RBE of Rs. 16.1 lakh crore or 4.9 per cent of GDP,” said Nayar

