India's federal fiscal deficit during April-October, the first seven months of current fiscal year, stood at 5.47 trillion rupees ($72.8 billion) or 36.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts were 10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was 18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.

Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7% of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year.

In actual terms, the deficit was 5.47 lakh crore at end-October against the annual estimate of 15.06 lakh crore, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5% projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

