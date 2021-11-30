India's federal fiscal deficit during April-October, the first seven months of current fiscal year, stood at 5.47 trillion rupees ($72.8 billion) or 36.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.

Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7% of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year.

In actual terms, the deficit was ₹5.47 lakh crore at end-October against the annual estimate of ₹15.06 lakh crore, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5% projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

