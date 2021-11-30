India's April-Oct fiscal deficit at 36.3% of full year budgeted target

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's federal fiscal deficit during April-October, the first seven months of current fiscal year, stood at 5.47 trillion rupees ($72.8 billion) or 36.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.

Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.

Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7% of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In actual terms, the deficit was ₹5.47 lakh crore at end-October against the annual estimate of ₹15.06 lakh crore, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

