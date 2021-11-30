India's April-Oct fiscal deficit at 36.3% of full year budgeted target

India's April-Oct fiscal deficit at 36.3% of full year budgeted target1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's federal fiscal deficit during April-October, the first seven months of current fiscal year, stood at 5.47 trillion rupees ($72.8 billion) or 36.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.
India's federal fiscal deficit during April-October, the first seven months of current fiscal year, stood at 5.47 trillion rupees ($72.8 billion) or 36.3% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Tuesday.
Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.
Net tax receipts were ₹10.53 lakh crore, while total expenditure was ₹18.27 lakh crore, the data showed.
Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7% of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year.
In actual terms, the deficit was ₹5.47 lakh crore at end-October against the annual estimate of ₹15.06 lakh crore, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5% projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!